Pets & Animals

Meet one of the dogs saving koalas from Australian wildfires

As Australian wildfires endanger the lives of thousands of koalas, one dog is stepping up to save her fellow furry friends.

Taylor, a four-year-old English Springer Spaniel, is trained to sniff out koala fur and droppings, said her owner and professional dog trainer Ryan Tate.

To date, Taylor has rescued eight of the country's iconic marsupials from wildfires, which have destroyed more than 2,000 homes, claimed at least 26 human lives and potentially killed thousands of koalas.

Some of these animals were hospitalized, and others were taken to areas deemed safe, Tate said.

RELATED: Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire

Tate and his skillful pup have been traveling along the east coast of Australia for nearly three years. Over her lifetime, Taylor has found more than 50 koalas.

Tate said when the air is still, koalas' scents descend from treetops to the ground, so when Taylor smells an animal, she will sit below a tree and point up.

In more difficult conditions, like the recent fires, she's also trained to find their droppings, and fresh poo is a good indicator that koalas are nearby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuewild animalsaustraliawildfiredogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News