Sheriff's deputies allegedly shared photos of Kobe Bryant crash site in California

It's not yet clear who was involved, how widely the photos were disseminated or if the deputies took the images at the crash site in Calabasas.
The LASD and other officials say they are working on a public statement on the matter.
Sheriff's officials have not said if any disciplinary action will be taken.
A Los Angeles police officer was fired after leaking the infamous photo of R&B singer Rihanna's face the night she was beaten by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009. The photo later ended up on the celebrity gossip website TMZ.
The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its final report, but investigators believe poor weather conditions and pilot error are likely causes of the crash.
A preliminary report from the agency released earlier this month stated there was no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash.
The group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna's team, which was coached by Bryant, was playing in the tournament.
A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna was held Monday at Staples Center, where tens of thousands of fans packed into "The House That Kobe Built" to hear from his widow Vanessa, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal and others close to Kobe.
"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi," Vanessa said.
Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 in a private ceremony, according to death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials.
