Remembering Kobe Bryant: A special night in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As his career blossomed, basketball legend Kobe Bryant built a reputation of being a prolific scorer who was not afraid to hoist up a shot even if he was having a rough night.

25 times during his 20-year career he would score at least 50 points in a game. The first time it happened? December 6, 2000 at Oracle Arena against the Warriors in a game that would make basketball history.

What this game produced was probably one of the more unlikely outcomes that season.

The Lakers were the defending N.B.A. champions and on their way to another title. The Warriors were in the middle of an awful run and would finish the season 17-65.

Kobe would hit 18 of his 35 shots, pouring in 51 points.

But the Warriors would get a memorable performance from Antawn Jamison.

Jamison also scored 51 points that night, his second straight 50-point game.

The Warriors would go on to notch a rare win that season as they beat the Lakers 125-122.

This is the only time in N.B.A. history two opponents have scored 50 points or more in the same game.

Only nine players have scored 50 points or more in consecutive games. Bryant had a run in 2007 where he did it in four straight games starting with a 65-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

