Sports

Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from close friend of daughter Gianna

One year after the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, Vanessa Bryant on Monday shared a personal letter she received from one of Gianna's best friends.

"Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter," she continued. "She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

In Aubrey Callaghan's heartfelt note, she said that she is "thinking and praying" for Vanessa "constantly."

RELATED: LeBron James, Anthony Davis share thoughts on Kobe Bryant a year after his death
EMBED More News Videos

Tuesday will mark a year since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.


"My mind constantly thinks of your beautiful daughter," Aubrey wrote. "Her smile and attitude push me to be better. You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did."

Aubrey goes on to admit that "there are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she could've accomplished had she had a couple more years.

"But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth. Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider (their) opinions, she along with Mr. Bryant, set the wheels in motion. But on a lower level, on behalf of every person who came across her, I can say that she changed our lives."

Gianna's friend closes with this offer for Vanessa Bryant: "If you every need more stories of her, I am filled to the brim and would be privileged to share them with you."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskobe bryanthelicopter crashnbasocial mediabasketballinstagrammemorial
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Heavy rain, strong winds nearing Bay Area
Bay Area braces for strongest storm this season
CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Storm could bring 7 feet of snow, 100 mph winds to the Sierra
Evacuations ordered in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties ahead of storm
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
Show More
COVID-19 updates: SF vaccine supply 'insufficient,' mayor says
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
CA nurses, doctors, and lawmakers question move to open up.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
More TOP STORIES News