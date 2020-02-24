Kobe Bryant lawsuit: Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant last month.

Kobe and Gianna were among 9 people killed in the crash.

The wrongful death claim was submitted Monday morning, the day of the public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant's touching tribute to Kobe, Gigi: 'We love you both and miss you'

In the 72-page claim, Bryant's attorney alleges Ara Zobayan "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff."''

The lawsuit also alleges "he failed to obtain proper weather data" prior to the flight.

The claim also names Zobayan's estate as a defendant.

In a statement, Island Express said:

"This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation."

PHOTOS: Kobe and Gianna Bryant 'Celebration of Life' memorial
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycalabasaskobe bryanthelicopter crashlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant, 41, dies after helicopter crashes in Calabasas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News