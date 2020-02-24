Business

Sweet! Krispy Kreme rolls out nationwide delivery service on Leap Day

By John Clark
North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is taking the leap into national delivery.

Starting Saturday, February 29 - Leap Day - the doughnut maker's sweet treats will be available for delivery to households across the US. The delivery service will be open to those living within about 10 miles of KK's 350 locations.

You'll be able to place your order on the company's website or through the Krispy Kreme app. Doordash will make the doughnut deliveries by the dozen along with boxed coffee, and there is a delivery fee.

RELATED | Krispy Kreme opening new Times Square location with company's largest 'Hot Now' sign

And on Leap Day itself, the chain will celebrate another kind of special delivery: Leap Day Babies. They'll be sending out dozens of free doughnut deliveries that day to hospitals, medical professionals, and parents of Leap Day Babies.

Those parents and health professionals can post to Instagram or Twitter letting the company know of their new arrival, tagging @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. The chain will then contact you and offer to deliver 5 dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at no charge, while supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdoughnutskrispy kremedelivery service
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News