Dallas ISD school assignment lists Kyle Rittenhouse as 'hero'

EMBED >More News Videos Prosecutors on Thursday charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

EMBED >More News Videos Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

EMBED >More News Videos Kenosha residents came out to clean up after a second night of unerst and fires following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

DALLAS, Texas -- A Dallas school district is investigating a high school English teacher who asked students to write about a modern-day hero and listed the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protests as one possible option.Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.The writing assignment also listed Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the protesters Rittenhouse is accused of killing; along with Mahatma Gandhi, César Chávez, Malcolm X and George Floyd. The teacher misspelled Gandhi and Malcolm X.Labeled "Hero for the Modern Age," part one of the assignment asked students to write a half-page biography of each of the listed people. Part two instructed students to write a one-page essay on which person out of the six they believe best demonstrates the concept of a hero.The Dallas Independent School District did not release the name of the W. T. White High School teacher who assigned the report.The teacher, whose name was listed on the assignment, did not immediately return KTVT-TV's request for comment.In a statement, the district said: "An unapproved assignment posted in Google Classroom yesterday has been brought to our attention. Understandably, this caused some concern for the impacted students, and we apologize. Campus administration immediately removed the unapproved content and students are not required to complete that assignment. Due to personnel policies, we are not able to comment further, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation."