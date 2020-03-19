Coronavirus: Southern California man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in negative pressure isolation chamber

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LOS ANGELES -- An Orange County resident with COVID-19 arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a private air-ambulance on Thursday morning.The flight from Aruba arrived at the airport around 11 a.m. and was carrying the 65-year-old patient in a negative pressure isolation chamber, according to the air rescue company.All staff on board the aircraft were seen wearing biohazard protective gear who then transferred the patient to a ground ambulance which was set to transport the patient to St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange.In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said it is prohibited from "confirming or denying the presence of any patient who may or may not be on campus."Details surrounding the man's condition were not immediately available.The patient's wife told our sister station Eyewitness News she believes her husband contracted the virus while they were in Egypt. She has also tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in self-isolation.