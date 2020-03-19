Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Southern California man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in negative pressure isolation chamber

LOS ANGELES -- An Orange County resident with COVID-19 arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a private air-ambulance on Thursday morning.

The flight from Aruba arrived at the airport around 11 a.m. and was carrying the 65-year-old patient in a negative pressure isolation chamber, according to the air rescue company.

All staff on board the aircraft were seen wearing biohazard protective gear who then transferred the patient to a ground ambulance which was set to transport the patient to St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange.

RELATED: Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said it is prohibited from "confirming or denying the presence of any patient who may or may not be on campus."

Details surrounding the man's condition were not immediately available.

The patient's wife told our sister station Eyewitness News she believes her husband contracted the virus while they were in Egypt. She has also tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

Stay up to date with the latest stories, videos and live updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelescoronavirus californiacoronaviruslos angeles international airportvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News