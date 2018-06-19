FIREWORKS

LA driver arrested for 1,000 pounds of fireworks in trunk

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities seized more than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from the trunk of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway near City Terrace Tuesday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A driver is in custody after authorities discovered more than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks inside a vehicle on the 10 Freeway near City Terrace Tuesday morning.

RELATED: 49,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized statewide, including in 3 Bay Area cities

California Highway Patrol and L.A. County Fire responded to a car parked on the right shoulder of the westbound 10 Freeway at Campus road, per fire officials.

The driver was arrested for fireworks possession before fire officials transported the seized cache.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksarrestfreewayfirefighterscrimeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
49,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized statewide, including in Bay Area
FIREWORKS
Doctors freeze man's severed fingers after fireworks fail
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Cascade of illegal fireworks dampens flare of July 4th in Oakland
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?
More fireworks
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News