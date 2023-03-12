2023 Oscars: Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song at Academy Awards, AP reports

LOS ANGELES -- Lady Gaga will perform at the Oscars after all, according to an Associated Press report.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed to the AP Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Producers said just days before that Gaga's schedule on the "Joker" sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance's addition to the show.

With Gaga's performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. Variety first reported the change of plans.

Gaga won her first Oscar for Best Original Song in 2019 for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born."

This is Gaga's fourth Oscar nomination.

She was previously nominated for Best Actress in 2019 for "A Star is Born," and Best Original Song in 2016 for "Til it Happens to You" from the documentary "The Hunting Ground."

Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR."

Songs from "Tell It Like a Woman" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will also be performed.