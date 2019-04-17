Postino restaurant in Lafayette plans to 'be back in no time' after catching fire

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire damaged Postino Restaurant on Mount Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette.

ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield has video showing the restaurant that caught fire just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews say they were cautious to preserve the historic building that was built in the 1930s. They also had to deal with spot fires that flared up in the attic. No one was hurt. No word yet on the extent of the damage.

