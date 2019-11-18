LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had scary mechanical issue

EAST ELMHURST, Queens -- An American Airlines flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had a scary mechanical issue as it prepared to leave LaGuardia on Sunday.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the plane was still on the ground, hundreds of feet from the terminal when it shook.

Groundworkers saw smoke, then found metal debris in the area.

The flight was heading to Washington D.C.

Passengers were put on a different plane, which left about 90 minutes later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstnew york cityqueenslaguardia airporthillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont's housing solutions
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
PG&E warns power shutoff could be coming mid-week
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Palo Alto city worker dies after being injured on the job
Paradise football team remains undefeated
49ers rally to beat Cardinals 36-26
Show More
Raiders on 3-game win streak after beating Bengals 17-10
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
Venice hit by record 3rd exceptional tide in same week
HP rejects $33.5 billion offer
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
More TOP STORIES News