Brush fire burns close to homes in Laguna Beach; evacuations issued

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Brush fire burns close to homes in Laguna Beach; evacuations issued

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- A brush fire burning near Laguna Beach prompted evacuation orders amid hot and windy conditions across Southern California.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the Emerald Bay area east of the Pacific Coast Highway. closed in both directions until further notice.

The Laguna Beach Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in Irvine Cove and North and South Emerald Bay as the flames inched dangerously close to homes. Evacuation warnings were issued for all of North Laguna, affecting residents north of Broadway. Some schools also canceled classes.

An estimated acreage was not available, but a bright orange glow could be seen from miles out, indicating the flames had already burned a large area.
Additional details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

The Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions until further notice.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiawindbrush fireheatfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Warmer temps causing increased risk of earlier wildfire season
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Viral Tahoe bear video is not wake-up call about climate change
Wanted Bay Area felon cited, released, then arrested for murder
Unhoused community upset by SJ park, disc golf course proposal
Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake
Show More
Former Oakland A's player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47, team says
Dashcam: Autopilot Tesla hits state trooper's cruiser
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
Mask mandates to be lifted in almost all of Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at SF youth hostel turned homeless shelter
More TOP STORIES News