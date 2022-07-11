3rd drowning in 2 weeks reported at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. -- An 18-year-old man who drowned in Napa County's Lake Berryessa over the weekend was the third person to drown in the lake in the last two weeks, authorities said.

Witnesses told officials that Zaire Watu Fairley, of Vallejo, was at the reservoir Sunday with three friends and was standing on a log when he slipped into the water, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

An off-duty police officer jumped into the lake from his boat and after grabbing Fairley was able to swim with him to shore, where off-duty nurses began CPR, the office said.

Officials with the California Forest and Fire Protection, Capell Fire Department and Pope Valley Fire Department, and the California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene minutes later.

A CHP helicopter airlifted Fairley to a hospital where he died a couple of hours later.

On July 3, a 35-year-old man from San Pablo drowned while trying to rescue his son. On June 27, a 16-year-old Fairfield teenager drowned while trying to retrieve a raft from the lake.

Since 2020, 11 people have drowned at Lake Berryessa, located 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, the sheriff's office said. Seven of those 10 drownings occurred at Oak Shores Day Use Area.

"If you are getting in or near the water, please wear a life jacket," the sheriff's office said. "Life jackets save lives."

