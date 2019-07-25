Lake Merritt BART reopens after person hit by train, victim reportedly able to talk to first responders

There is a major delay at Lake Merritt in the Dublin / Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions due to a major medical emergency. A/C Transit bus service is available bus numbers 1, 14, and 62. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 25, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Lake Merritt BART Station is back open after it temporarily closed when a person was hit by a train.Officials say the victim is a female of unknown age. Her condition is not known at this time, but she is communicating with first responders.Riders should expect delays at Lake Merritt in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions, BART said.Further information is not available at this time.