Lake Merritt BART reopens after person hit by train, victim reportedly able to talk to first responders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Lake Merritt BART Station is back open after it temporarily closed when a person was hit by a train.

Officials say the victim is a female of unknown age. Her condition is not known at this time, but she is communicating with first responders.

Riders should expect delays at Lake Merritt in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions, BART said.

Further information is not available at this time.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
