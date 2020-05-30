Health & Fitness

Partygoer at Missouri's Lake of Ozarks tests positive for COVID-19

OSAGE BEACH, Missouri -- Health officials said Friday that they were seeking to "inform mass numbers of unknown people" after a person who attended crowded pool parties over Memorial Day weekend at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19.

Camden County Health Department said in a release that the resident of Boone County in mid-Missouri tested positive on Sunday after arriving at the lake area a day earlier.

Officials said there have been no reported cases of the virus linked to coronavirus in residents of Camden County, where the parties seen in videos and photos posted on social media took place.

Because "mass numbers of unknown people" need to be notified, the officials released a brief timeline of the person's whereabouts last weekend, including stops at a bar called Backwater Jacks, a bar and restaurant that has a pool, as well as a dining and pool venue called Shady Gators and Lazy Gators.

Backwater Jacks owner Gary Prewitt said previously in a statement that no laws were broken, though the images appeared to show people violating Republican Gov. Mike Parson's state order requiring social distancing.

Parson allowed businesses and attractions to reopen May 4, but the state order requires 6-foot (2-meter) social distancing through at least the end of May.
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissourisocial distancingsummersocietycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldmemorial day
