Good Samaritan saves man from burning boat in dramatic Lake Tahoe rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A good Samaritan is being credited with saving a 43-year-old man Monday evening when the man's boat erupted into flames in Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.The 26-foot Cobalt boat suddenly caught fire in the northwest Dollar Point area of the lake, the U.S. Coast Guard says.By the time emergency crews reached the boat, they say the good Samaritan had already pulled the man to safety, who was the only one onboard, according to the Coast Guard. He was then transferred to a separate response boat to bring him to shore.The man had no injuries, but his boat ended up sinking. Rescue crews will now be attempting to bring its parts back up to surface from a depth of about 21 feet..The cause of the fire is under investigation.