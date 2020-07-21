Good Samaritan saves man from burning boat in dramatic Lake Tahoe rescue

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A good Samaritan is being credited with saving a 43-year-old man Monday evening when the man's boat erupted into flames in Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 26-foot Cobalt boat suddenly caught fire in the northwest Dollar Point area of the lake, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

By the time emergency crews reached the boat, they say the good Samaritan had already pulled the man to safety, who was the only one onboard, according to the Coast Guard. He was then transferred to a separate response boat to bring him to shore.

The man had no injuries, but his boat ended up sinking. Rescue crews will now be attempting to bring its parts back up to surface from a depth of about 21 feet..

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoelake tahoewater rescuerescuefireboatinggood samaritanfire rescueboat accident
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA 'not afraid' to order more closings, health sec says
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EDD complaints pour in as $600 benefit nears end
Group announces lawsuit in response to Newsom's reopening rules for CA schools
Marin Co. considers mask enforcement to curb COVID-19 spread
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home vandalized overnight
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, SF man says
Show More
San Mateo Co. anticipates it'll make state's coronavirus watch list Tuesday
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: UC Berkeley to begin fall semester fully remote
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
SF Giants kneel for national anthem
More TOP STORIES News