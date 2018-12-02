Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl at a home in South Los Angeles.Authorities were called to the 1500 block of East 42nd Street around 10:45 a.m. A child was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.The Los Angeles Police Department was called in to investigate the death.Detectives released few details about the circumstances of the girl's death. They said she was initially found in a bathroom of the home, but it does not appear drowning was involved.The girl lives at the home with her father. Neighbors say they believe she has a brother but she may live with his mother.Neighbors say they didn't hear anything unusual at the property until the ambulances showed up.