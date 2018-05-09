MARVEL

LAPD investigating missing Iron Man suit worth $325K

EMBED </>More Videos

An Iron Man suit worth $325,000 worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the superhero's first film was stolen from a prop storage facility in Pacoima. ( Disney)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of an Iron Man suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. worth $325,000, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that someone stole the suit from a prop storage facility in Pacoima sometime between February and April 25.

VIDEO: Avengers movie magic at San Francisco's Cartoon Art Museum

The burglary was reported to LAPD on Tuesday.

The suit was the same costume worn by Downey Jr. in the first "Iron Man" film that jump-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about Marvel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ironmanmarvelmarvel comicssuperheroescomic booklapdinvestigationtheftLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARVEL
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man'
Fans line up in Oakland for 'Black Panther' comic book
Shaver Lake buzzing with 'Marvel'-ous excitement
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for equal pay for female co-stars
More marvel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News