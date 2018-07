EMBED >More News Videos Community members are leaving notes of sympathy at the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake where a store manager was killed.

The Silver Lake Trader Joe's store manager who was killed in a shootout between a standoff suspect and LAPD was fatally shot by police gunfire, police confirmed on Tuesday.LAPD Chief Michel Moore confirmed that Melyda Marciela Corado, 27, was struck by gunfire from officers during the standoff situation.