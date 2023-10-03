Here's what to know about Laphonza Butler, first lesbian woman picked by Gov. Gavin Newsom to temporarily fill late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat

Laphonza Butler to be sworn in as replacement to late CA Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom's pick to serve out the remainder of late Senator Dianne Feinstein's term will be sworn in Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will swear in Laphonza Butler in Washington, D.C.

VIDEO: Laphonza Butler: What we know about Newsom's pick to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

The 44-year-old Mississippi native has never held public office before, but is a well-known consultant and has been a trusted advisor to Vice President Harris.

"She was the only choice," Newsom told reporters during a Monday press conference. "She has deep governmental experience, meaning she understands how systems work. She has deep understanding of legislative process, deep national experience, she's next-level qualified."

Butler was the President of "EMILY's List," where she campaigned to elect women who support abortion rights to office.

RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom names former Kamala Harris advisor to Feinstein Senate seat

She resigned from that job Monday.

She will be the first Black lesbian openly serving in the U.S. Senate.

Butler will be able to run for the seat in 2024.

After Butler is sworn in, she is scheduled to fly to San Francisco Tuesday, her first official stop as a U.S. Senator for California.