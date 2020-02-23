Sideshows sweep through city, drawing hundreds of spectators in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday night was noisy and chaotic for some neighbors in San Francisco.

San Francisco police received information that several vehicles were driving into the city for a sideshow meetup.

The cars started at the Candlestick Park area and headed into the city with approximately 50 to 100 vehicles present, including numerous bystanders and spectators, police said.

Video shows at least 100 people gathered near 24th and Dolores Streets for a large sideshow. This is one of at least three confirmed sideshows Saturday night in the city.

Police say other sideshows took place in the areas of Geary Boulevard and 30th Avenue, Market and Clayton Streets, and Loomis Street and Barneveld Avenue.

Police did eventually respond and no citations, arrests, injuries or collisions were reported.

The San Francisco Police Department released a statement addressing the sideshows:

"San Francisco Police Officers documented the incidents in police reports and body-worn camera (BWC) video. This type of activity presents a danger to the community, first responders, spectators and participants. We will be working to determine the identity of the persons and vehicles participating in the sideshows and will use all available legal resources to prosecute those involved. Anyone with information including vehicle license plates or video is asked to call the SFPD."
