Coronavirus California

SF Giants CEO Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB

By and Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the day that was supposed to be the home opener for the San Francisco Giants, CEO Larry Baer joined ABC7 News for a virtual interview - The theme of his message was healing.

As professional sports have come to a screeching halt due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, sports fans are at a loss for their usual form of escape and entertainment.

RELATED: SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler social distancing, excited for games to return

Baer is looking forward to the day where the country, and world, can get this back, and reassures us, it will come.

"We did not have a home opener today as everyone knows," he said. "But we look to the day that we'll be able to bring some joy and some community spirit to everyone and some healing."

The Giants "Opening Day" was not a total loss. The team had their home opener, literally from home, as they invited fans to connect on social media and listen to highlights of great games which spark comradery and a sense that their team is still here.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, wife Lexi share how they're sheltering in place

When asked about a target date for the real thing, Baer talked about "the resumption of baseball through crises," again brining up a message of healing.

Referencing the return of baseball after World War I and the Spanish Flu, he says the sport has always created a "healing, soothing tonic for this country."

"There's no magic date," he said, given the "extraordinary circumstance."

RELATED: Giants owners, executives pledging additional $700K to game-day staff

There just needs to be a respectable number of games to determine divisional winners and have a post-season.

"It will be great healing," he said.

He also touched on the possibility of bringing baseball back with no fans in the park, if that's what it takes to keep everyone safe.

Go here for the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantssocial distancingmlbbaseballcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News