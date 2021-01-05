celebrity

Larry King moved out of ICU after being hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- Veteran talk show host Larry King, suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the "Larry King Live" interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

