California freeway project aims to improve drive between Las Vegas and SoCal

By ABC7.com staff
There's some welcome news for any Californian who has ever been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic when trying to leave Las Vegas.

A project to turn the shoulder on Interstate 15 into a third lane during peak hours has been given the green light.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the plans Sunday.

The project, which will stretch five miles south of the Nevada state line, will cost about $12 million that will come out of existing funds.

It will start in the spring and should be ready by summer. Newsom acknowledges that a more permanent long-term solution is still necessary.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the project will impact the southbound side of the 15.

