Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal, homemade gas station

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials described as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images online of the makeshift gas station discovered by firefighters Tuesday showing two yellow tanks in the corner of a walled yard with a gas pump nozzle on the end of hose.

The hose was long enough to reach from the yard to the street for "possible curbside fill ups," the department said in a social media post.

"This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors (and) first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire," the department said.

The backyard station may be part of an illegal trend involving people who purchase gasoline with stolen credit card information before emptying the fuel into storage containers at private homes, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said.

The city's code enforcement office is investigating the case and citations are possible for the homeowners, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadagas theftgas stationlas vegas
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on Treasure Island
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Person removed from BART tracks near Concord station
East Bay neighborhood on edge after brazen burglaries
Newsom signs order to make vacant state land into homeless shelters
New CA bill requires backup batteries for cell towers
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with showers overnight
Show More
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
BART directors will vote on system-wide Wi-Fi
WATCH IN 60: Sexual assault suspect arrested, protest over Iran handling, new cell tower bill
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
More TOP STORIES News