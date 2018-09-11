Las Vegas high school on lockdown after student shot, killed on campus

NORTH LAS VEGAS --A North Las Vegas high school is on lockdown after a student was shot and killed on campus Tuesday.
The Clark County School District sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon saying an active shooter investigation is underway and asking that people stay away from the high school.
Canyon Springs High School incident update pic.twitter.com/De4kUKORbe— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) September 11, 2018
North Las Vegas police said the shooting happened on the northwest corner of the Canyon Springs High School campus on the baseball field.
One student has died, according to ABC affiliate KNTV. No suspects have been detained.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.