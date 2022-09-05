Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death outside his home, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police released surveillance images on Monday of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing, although the images don't show the person's full face.

The images distributed Monday by police show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

Police are asking for the public's help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue to search for a suspect in the killing of the reporter.

German died of "multiple sharp force injuries" in a homicide, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Sunday.

It appears German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

"We believe the altercation took place outside of the home," Capt. Dori Koren, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said at a news conference. "We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding."

Police believe the suspect was casing the neighborhood to commit other crimes when German was killed.

"We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect," Capt. Dori Koren, a police spokesperson, said in a statement.

Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal's executive editor, said German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the newspaper's leadership.

"The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff," Cook said in a statement. "He was the gold standard of the news business. It's hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

He was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.

According to the Review-Journal, German held a master's degree from Marquette University and was the author of the 2001 true-crime book "Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss," the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club fortune.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.