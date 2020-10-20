Here's the last day to mail in your ballot in California

In California, you can mail back your ballot all the way up until Election Day on Nov. 3. As long as the ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day, and received by your county's elections office 17 days later, it will be counted, according to the California Secretary of State's office.
If you don't want to chance tossing it in the mail, you also have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to put your ballot in a drop box. You can also drop it off at any polling location on Election Day.
Of course, you can -- and should! -- turn your ballot in as early as possible.
There's also a new tool that lets you track your ballot. You can see when it was mailed out, when it's received by your county's elections office and when it's officially counted. (Learn more here.)
Early voting is well underway in California and early numbers show a staggering turnout already. In several San Francisco Bay Area counties, 25% of registered voters have already turned in their ballots.
If you're not registered to vote yet, don't sweat. You've missed the deadline to register online or by mail, but you can still register in-person at any polling location during early voting or on Election Day.
Still have more questions about voting by mail? We've got you covered with everything you need to know here.
