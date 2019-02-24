This was the last weekend to see the stunning Yosemite 'firefall'

EMBED </>More Videos

This was the last weekend to take in Yosemite's annual 'firefall' phenomenon that lasts for only two weeks a year.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Yosemite National Park delivers breathtaking views but few can rival the 'firefall' phenomenon it delivers during the winter.

For those hoping to see the spectacle for themselves this was the last weekend to do it. You're going to have to wait until next February.

The 'firefall' appears as the sun goes down and illuminates the Horsetail Fall as it cascades down the eastern edge of El Capitan. The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow.

But everything needs to be right. The falls must be running and can't be hidden by clouds. Another wrinkle to the 'firefall' is it only lasts for about ten minutes so people really need to be in the right place at the right time to see it.

Take a look at the video above to see the beautiful images people have captured the past few days of the 'firefall' in action.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
How the Oscars made history this year
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
Show More
PARTY ON! Dana Carvey, Mike Myers reunite at Oscars
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Man charged after 6-year-old cousin shoots baby brother
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
More News