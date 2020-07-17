Education

For first time ever, Latinos make up largest group of CA admitted freshmen at UC schools

The total number of California freshmen admits increased nearly 12% from 71,665 in fall 2019 to 79,953 in fall 2020. Latinos made up 28,600 of those admits.
By Grace Manthey
Latino students made up the largest percentage of admitted California freshmen at University of California schools for the first time in UC history at 36%, up from 34% last year, according to data released by the UC Office of the President.

The total number of California freshmen admits increased nearly 12% from 71,665 in fall 2019 to 79,953 in fall 2020. Latinos made up 28,600 of those admits.

Asian Americans made up the second largest group of admitted students at 35%, followed by white students at 21% and black students at 5%.

"This has been an incredibly challenging time as many students have been making their college decision in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said UC President Janet Napolitano in a release. "UC continues to see increased admissions of underrepresented students as we seek to educate a diverse student body of future leaders. The incoming class will be one of our most talented and diverse yet, and UC is proud to invite them to join us."

The campus with the highest percentage of admitted Latino students was Merced at 54% of its nearly 21,000 California freshmen.

The number of first generation and low-income students increased as well.

First generation students increased nearly 14% from 2019 and were 45% of this year's admitted California freshmen, up from last year's 44%.

The number of California freshmen from low-income families increased nearly 15% from last year and made 44% of admits. Last year's percentage was 40%.

And while almost every UC campus has announced plans for hybrids of in-class and remote learning, the UC statement read that it is seeing an increased use of wait lists this year as many students decide what to do in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
