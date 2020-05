'Seinfeld' alum Patrick Warburton to appear at Cobb's in San Francisco this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Patrick Warburton is an actor known for many roles in a variety of shows including, "Family Guy," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and probably most notably as Puddy in "Seinfeld."He will be at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco Friday and Saturday to perform his show called "Letters from a Nut."It is based on a book put together by one of Jerry Seinfeld's producers.He was on Midday Live where ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui asked him about a little different starring role.Warburton plays a flight attendant in a video seen at a couple of Disney theme parks and he likes to have fun with it.For ticket information on his show at Cobb's Comedy Club, here is a link