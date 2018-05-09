VOLCANO

LAVA LESSON: Kilauea, lava flows, fissures, and science with Larry Beil

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 Sports' Larry Beil grew up in Hawaii and has an extensive history covering volcanic eruptions. Here's Larry's lava lesson on Kilauea and its impact on the Big Island. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 Sports' Larry Beil grew up in Hawaii and has an extensive history covering volcanic eruptions. Here's Larry's lava lesson on Kilauea and its impact on the Big Island.

Scientists watch and measure lava flows each time they happen in Hawaii, but you have no way of knowing exactly where each fissure or lava flow can occur.

TIMELAPSE: Lava from Hawaii volcano swallows car
Watch the video in the player above for more from Larry on exactly how the lava from Kilauea has navigated its destructive path through the Big Island.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Kilauea volcano and other recent volcanic eruptions around the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanonaturedisasterdisaster reliefu.s. & worldearthquakefireHawaiiSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOLCANO
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
New USGS video shows fast-moving lava from Kilauea
More volcano
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News