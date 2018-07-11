Law enforcement conducts several raids in San Mateo

The ATF and other Bay Area law enforcement agencies served search and arrest warrants at a number of locations within San Mateo this morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
The ATF and other Bay Area law enforcement agencies served search and arrest warrants at a number of locations within San Mateo this morning.

The ATF says they are not able to disclose any further information at this time but will release information as soon as they are able.

San Mateo Police say they assisted with the multi-jurisdictional criminal investigation. They say they used distractionary devices that produce a loud explosive like sound that can often be misinterpreted as gunshots. They say no shots were fired during their operation.

Surveillance video taken on North Ellsworth Avenue near East Poplar Avenue in San Mateo at 6:04 a.m. shows a truck pull up on to the sidewalk.

Then you can see law enforcement, both sheriff and police come into view.

This was in front of the Los Primos Taqueria.

One neighbor spoke to ABC7 News about what she heard.

"Thought I heard something like you know, come out, we have a warrant for your arrest. And then next thing you know I heard shotgun fires. I mean, I thought they were shotgun fires. It was about four shots that went off," said San Mateo resident Nathalie Gattenberger.
