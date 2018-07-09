DAYCARE

Lawsuit claims daycare used Magic Eraser on children's faces

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawsuit alleges Colorado daycare teacher mistreatment of two children. (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado --
Parents in Denver are searching for answers after their children received chemical burns at a daycare.

The parents believe a teacher is responsible for the chemical burns caused by an incident involving a magic eraser in May.

"The two teachers came up to me when I picked him up and said, 'your son and another boy got into a marker fight.' And immediately my son said 'Mommy my throat hurts," parent Caitlin Sims said.

Sims was the first parent to be notified about her child's injuries.

RELATED: Video reveals day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs

"The teacher said, 'oh, I'm so sorry. I must have been scrubbing you too hard when I cleaned you," Sims said.

Joel and Stacy Dant did not find out about what happened to their son until hours later.

"It just looked red, like just redness was all. And then the next day was whenever it like really started to show," Stacey said.

Both sets of parents returned days later to review surveillance video.

"It was the toughest thing that my wife and I have ever seen," parent Josh Sims said.

They say the scabs on both of the boys' faces does not show the real trauma.

RELATED: Moms say daycare worker waxed their kids' unibrows

"Pushing her thumb into his neck, ripped him backwards and pulled him over backwards, to the extent that he buckled," Josh said.

The Dants and Sims' say they started getting different stories from the school about what happened and what could be done.

"Frankly, we expected the school to advocate a little bit more for us," Josh said.

Online records showed the school is under probation, but does not show any injuries or complaints in the past three years.

RELATED: Mom furious after daycare worker allegedly breastfed her son

Child protective services told the Sims' it could be a few more weeks before a report is ready.

The lawsuit filed is against the school, its parent company, and the teacher involved.

A statement from the school's company says it has taken the appropriate steps and will continue their investigation.

For more stories on parenting and children, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injureddaycarelawsuitu.s. & worldchildrenday careColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DAYCARE
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
Boy left behind in hot daycare van after field trip dies
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
Woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
More daycare
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News