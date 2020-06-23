LAX adding thermal-imaging cameras, other measures to screen for coronavirus

The airport is introducing new thermal imaging cameras that can check temperatures from a distance as people walk into the building. The cameras let airport staff check temperatures of passengers without having to stop each person individually.
"If you had to stop and check each one individually it would be a very long process," said Justin Erbacci, an official with Los Angeles World Airports. "There would be queues outside. It would probably be anti-safe because you would have a queuing problem and physical distancing problem."
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
If someone is observed to have a higher-than-normal temperature, the person is sent to a secondary screening.
The cameras are being tested initially in the Tom Bradley International Terminal and are expected to be rolled out later to the rest of the airport for the summer travel season.
The airport has also set up partitions and shields at reservation desks and more than 250 hand sanitizer stations around the facility.
Other rules and measures already in place at LAX include requiring face coverings inside the terminal; touchless faucets being added to restrooms; and more frequent cleanings in all areas, but in particular restrooms and high-touch areas such as escalators and kiosk touch screens.
Other rules and health guidelines for flying at LAX are available here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CAreopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions