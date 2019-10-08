Leading ladies locked up over the years

Actress Felicity Huffman begins her sentence of 14 days in prison on Friday for paying $15,000 to have one of her daughter's SAT scores inflated.

She is the first of more than 30 parents to be sentenced in the massive college cheating scandal.

"I am deeply ashamed of what I have done," Huffman told the judge. "At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said, 'no.'"

The 56-year-old actress is certainly not the first leading lady to do time.

Here's a list of notable female celebrities to spend time in the slammer.

  • Zsa Zsa Gabor- The late Hungarian-born actress and socialite slapped a police officer who pulled her over and spent three days in jail in 1989.


  • Martha Stewart- The life-style guru and businesswoman served 5 months in prison in 2004 for lying about stocks.


  • Lil' Kim- The rapper served 10 months in the big house in 2005 for lying about her friends' involvement in a shooting.


  • Paris Hilton- The hotel heiress traded in her lavish digs for 3 days in jail after violating probation in 2007.


  • Michelle Rodriguez- The Fast & Furious actress hit the brakes in 2007 when she spent 18 days of 180 day sentence for not doing community service after violating a DUI.


  • Lindsay Lohan- In 2010, the Mean Girls actress served only 14 days of her 90 day-sentence because of overcrowding.


  • Lauryn Hill- The Grammy award-winning singer spent 3 months in jail for tax evasion in 2013.


  • Felicity Huffman- The award-winning actress will spend 14 days in prison for her role in what authorities have called the largest college admissions scam.
