Lebron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger among the thousands forced to evacuate due to Getty Fire

LOS ANGELES -- Lebron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger were among the thousands of residents who had to evacuate their homes early Monday morning due to the Getty Fire in Southern California.

The Getty Fire was threatening some of the Southland's ritziest neighborhoods like Brentwood, and flames were burning amid dangerous red-flag fire conditions.

RELATED: PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 wildfires in Lafayette

According to Lebron James' tweet, his family was able to find a safe place to stay after driving around looking for hotel rooms. But he started searching around 5 a.m.



Schwarzenegger evacuated at 3:30 a.m. and encouraged others that live nearby to do the same.



Sen. Kamala Harris revealed that she was also evacuated while speaking at a town hall event in Philadelphia.

"There are a lot of people right now who have lost their homes, structures that have been damaged," Harris said when responding to a question about being evacuated. "The local first responders, firefighters and so many others who are doing courageous work ... They should be given all the resources and all the support."

Eight homes have been destroyed so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californialos angelescelebritylebron jamesevacuationentertainmentkamala harrisfirearnold schwarzeneggerweatherwildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials say Kincade Fire is now 74,000 acres, 15 percent contained
PG&E Power Outages: 3rd round of shutoffs will impact parts of 29 counties
PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 wildfires in Lafayette
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
SF nurse and friend disappear during plane trip to California's Lost Coast
Kincade Fire wedding photo goes viral
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Show More
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Free or discounted resources for those impacted by Kincade Fire, PG&E outages
Watch the new trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney+
Sonoma County Kincade Fire: Evacuation centers, donations and other resources
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, destroying homes
More TOP STORIES News