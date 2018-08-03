NIA WILSON

Letifah Wilson says love for sister Nia 'will never fade away' during Oakland memorial

Nia Wilson's sister, Letifah, who was also stabbed in the attack at MacArthur BART station, says her love for her sister will never fade away.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The sister of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson, Letifah, spoke at her memorial service in Oakland on Friday.

Letifah, who was also stabbed in the attack, says her love for her sister will never fade away. She said, "I promise we will get justice for you, I love you."

