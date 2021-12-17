scripps national spelling bee

Longtime literacy advocate LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee

EMBED <>More Videos

LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee

CINCINNATI -- LeVar Burton has been hired as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Burton gives the competition a celebrity headliner who's also a longtime literacy advocate.

His addition to the bee lineup comes as Scripps prepares to take over production of the telecast. Scripps has ended its longtime partnership with ESPN, which televised the bee from 1994 through this year.

Burton starred on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and was the longtime host of the children's educational program "Reading Rainbow."

He comes from a family of educators and says the bee represents "the inspirational, aspirational ideal of education."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentohioeducationspelling beereading rainbowscripps national spelling beereadingcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
$2,500 prize for winner of virtual spelling bee
Novato whiz kid preps for National Spelling Bee
Top Bay Area spellers hope new sponsor will step up to save their dreams
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News