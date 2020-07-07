Business

San Francisco-based Levi's to cut 700 office jobs due to coronavirus-related slump

By JOSEPH PISANI
Levi's Plaza appears in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

Levi's Plaza appears in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK -- Levi's said Tuesday that it will cut 700 office jobs, or about 15% of its worldwide corporate workforce, as it deals with a sharp drop in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco-based jeans maker said the layoffs will save it about $100 million a year and won't affect workers at its stores or factories.

RELATED: US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1% amid pandemic

Like other clothing companies, Levi's had to temporarily close its stores due to the virus. Many of the department stores that sell its jeans were also shut.

Levi Strauss & Co. said its second-quarter revenue sank 62% to $497.5 million. It reported a loss of $363.5 million, after reporting a profit a year ago. Adjusted losses came to 48 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research.

RELATED: Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers

The company said most of its stores are now open and seeing sales at about 80% of where they were a year ago

Here's Levi's official statement:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscolevi straussbusinesseconomycoronavirusfashionclothinglayofffinance
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Doctor Alok Patel answers your COVID-19 questions
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
Mayor Breed, family of 6-year-old who was killed in July 4th shooting speaks out
SF delays reopening outdoor bars, indoor restaurants
East Bay brush fire prompts evacuations
When will CA enter Phase 4? Experts weigh in
Show More
Only 2 CA counties can't join Phase 3
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus updates: Contra Costa Co. updates face covering guidelines
Lawsuit filed against Trump over CARES Act education funding
Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News