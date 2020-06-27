Oakland LGBTQ Community Center vandalized during Pride month

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center announced in a social media post that its building had been vandalized early Saturday morning.On its Facebook page, the center wrote, "Dear community, it is with much sadness that we report that our Center was vandalized this morning." It went on to say in part, "We will get through this."The post said the windows were smashed, but was able to get a suspect description from witnesses.ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard tweeted pictures of the scene. "This is hate, I'm speechless," the community center's director said.The incident occurred during Pride month in the Bay Area.