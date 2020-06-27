Oakland LGBTQ Community Center vandalized during Pride month

Oakland LGBTQ Community Center announced on the building had been vandalized on June 27, 2020. (Oakland LGBTQ Community Center)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center announced in a social media post that its building had been vandalized early Saturday morning.

On its Facebook page, the center wrote, "Dear community, it is with much sadness that we report that our Center was vandalized this morning." It went on to say in part, "We will get through this."



The post said the windows were smashed, but was able to get a suspect description from witnesses.

ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard tweeted pictures of the scene. "This is hate, I'm speechless," the community center's director said.



The incident occurred during Pride month in the Bay Area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandlgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthvandalismhate crime investigationlgbt
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed by police in San Leandro Walmart demands action
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Petroglyph ceramic lounge creates safe environment for high-touch activity
How has the court system changed amid coronavirus pandemic?
Alameda County barber shop waiting for an unknown timeline to reopen
Contra Costa Co. evaluating current reopening timeline
Fairfield man arrested on firearm, DUI charges
Show More
Several SJPD officers accused of participating in closed Facebook page with racist posts
Fresno Co. doctor contracts COVID-19 after patient enters clinic without mask
Newsom tells 1 California county to shut back down
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Oakland nurse's anti-BLM social posts called racist
More TOP STORIES News