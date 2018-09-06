NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa senior care homes could lose license after North Bay Fires investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

The state plans to revoke the license of two senior care homes after investigators found that the operators failed to protect residents during last year's North Bay Wildfires. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Department of Social Services has completed the investigations into the October 2017 wildfire evacuations of three state licensed assisted living facilities in Santa Rosa -- Varenna, Villa Capri and Fountaingrove Lodge.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigations and the statements of witnesses, the department has determined that Oakmont Senior Living failed to protect the health and safety of residents at Varenna and Villa Capri. The department served Oakmont Senior Living with legal notice to revoke the licenses of Varenna and Villa Capri.

NORTH BAY FIRES: An investigation into the evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa

Villa Capri burned down during the October 2017 Tubbs fire, but Varenna did not and still has residents living there. Oakmont Senior Living now has 15 days to appeal and request a hearing before an administrative law judge.

In a scathing 18 page legal notice, DSS details a lack of staff training.

There were four staff members on duty overnight at Villa Capri for 62 elderly and disabled residents.

DSS says Villa Capri Executive Director Deborah Smith failed to ensure those four staff members were familiar with Villa Capri's planned emergency procedures. The four had never participated in a fire drill.


DSS says they left more than 20 elderly residents at Villa Capri the night of the fire.

Family member Kathy Allen helped rescue them.

"All I could think about was getting all those people to safety," Allen told ABC7 News in 2017.

DSS says had it not been for family members and emergency responders, "more than 20 residents would have perished."

RELATED: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out

DSS says there were two care staff members and two maintenance staff members on duty overnight for 228 residents at the Varenna building.

"I wasn't really paying attention to what was burning, how it was burning, I was just focused on how to get the hell out of there," maintenance worker Andre Blakely told ABC7 News after the fire.


DSS says Blakely and two other employees were evacuating residents from their rooms when Varenna Executive Director Nathan Condie told them to bring residents back to their rooms because he didn't want to "cause issues" or "make trouble."

DSS says Condie then left more than 70 residents with three staff members not trained in evacuation procedures.

Family member RJ Kisling helped evacuate those 70 plus residents.

"I knew that I needed to be the answer," Kisling told ABC7 News in 2017.


DSS says three Varenna residents were never evacuated and learned the following morning an evacuation took place while they were asleep.

DSS says Oakmont Senior Living made false and misleading statements about those three residents when it said they had been evacuated from the building and is now calling for executive directors Deborah Smith and Nathan Condie to be prohibited from ever being a licensee or being employed at a licensed facility again.

ABC7 News reached out to both for comment but did not hear back. DSS also looked at a third building known as Fountaingrove Lodge but did not find reason to take action there.

Get the latest updates on the North Bay Fires here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countysenior citizenselderlyevacuationNapaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
EXCLUSIVE: Lawsuit against Oakmont Management Group amended to include 'wrongful death'
SF attorney files lawsuit accusing Oakmont Senior Living of elder abuse and negligence
Trucks used to haul fire debris may not have been permitted
Officials: Senior living center removed fire debris without permit
Dept. of Social Services opens 3rd investigation into evacuation from Oakmont Senior Living
Family questions Oakmont Senior Living's statement that all 430 residents are 'settling into new living arrangements'
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
NORTH BAY FIRES
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Post-fire water report answers some questions in Santa Rosa, raises others
First home completed in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove after North Bay Fires
California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran cleared in self-defense shooting claims Bay Area jail abuse
First of its kind ocean clean-up system to launch from SF Bay Saturday
Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster?
Woman grateful to be alive after fleeing Shasta Co. wildfire
SJSU 'Power of Protest' exhibit features Colin Kaepernick
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
East Bay cities optimistic about 'ShotSpotting' technology
Vehicles abandoned as drivers flee flames on I-5 in Shasta County
Show More
GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Demolition underway at Solano County Fairgrounds
What to consider before buying a used car from a rental company
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
More News