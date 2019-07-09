Lifeguard truck runs over young girl on California beach

CORONADO, Calif. -- Authorities said a lifeguard truck has run over a young girl on a beach near San Diego.

There's no immediate word on the girl's condition after the accident Monday evening in Coronado. She's believed to be about 4-years-old.

City Fire Chief Jim Lydon told the San Diego Union-Tribune that lifeguards were patrolling in a pickup truck that maneuvered around a berm near an area known as Dog Beach.

Lydon said the truck came around the back of the berm and hit the girl, who was crouched in the sand and lifeguards hadn't seen. He said both tires on the driver's side went over the child.

Lifeguards and then paramedics provided aid until the girl was taken to the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiau.s. & worldlifeguard
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News