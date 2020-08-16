Bay Area firefighters scramble to extinguish dozens of fires sparked by lightning

RELATED: Rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area, with lightning filling the sky amid heat wave
"All the six fires we had were caused by lightning," said East Contra Costa Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.
Those fires grew into the "Deer Zone Fire" in East Contra Contra County. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire had burned 300 acres and was 0% contained. A time-lapse video showed smoke from the fire burning in the Round Valley Regional Preserve near Brentwood.
Ryan Bell and his family live on Morgan Territory Road, where residents were being urged to prepare to evacuate if needed.
"It's constantly a fire concern here, plenty of dry vegetation. We try to keep a fire break across the property," Bell said.
In Livermore, Alameda County Fire units worked to contain a vegetation fire in Sycamore Park, likely sparked by lightning. The fire was stopped at 50 acres.
CAL FIRE tweeted, "responded to 11 fires since 1 a.m. in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties. Most presumed to have started from lightning strikes. Forward progress has been stopped on most of these fires, we're working to get more resources, stretched thin due to heavy fire activity."
Contra Costa County firefighters needed help too.
"We need choppers but demand is high around the state," said Aubert.
The heat on Sunday was intense for firefighters.
Take a look at the dozen of fires sparked by lightning across the Bay Area below:
EAST BAY
In the East Bay, Livermore crews are battling the Arroyo Fire that's holding at 50 acres and is 50% contained.
#ArroyoFire (South Livermore) Firefighters are aggressively attacking the fire and it is holding at 50 acres and at 50% containment. Extensive mop up due to a Eucalyptus grove. @calfireSCU @AlamedaCoFire @LP_FIRE1974 pic.twitter.com/itZQxIpmlj— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020
Crews were battling another vegetation fire at Sycamore Grove Park in Livermore. The fire was stopped at approximately 50 acres with no injuries.
Raw video: Dozer 18 working to contain a vegetation fire this am in Sycamore Grove Park in Livermore. The fire was stopped at approx 50 acres with no injuries to firefighters. @LPFDFirefighter @AlamedaCoFire #ALCOFIRE @calfireSCU pic.twitter.com/j1i9B24MGE— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 16, 2020
Contra Costa Fire says multiple agencies are fighting several fires in Morgan Territory, off Marsh Creek Road which is being called the Deer Zone Fire. Four fires are burning 325 acres, officials say.
#DeerZone [update] in the Round Valley Area (Contra Costa County) is now four fires with a total of 325 acres.@calfireSCU @ContraCostaFire @ECCFPD pic.twitter.com/iPisaVAKf7— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020
Fire officials say two of the smaller fires have been contained but the larger one has burned nearly 100 acres. They say all of the fires were sparked by lightning around 6 a.m.
VIDEO: Timelapse video shows Deer Zone fire burning in East Bay
Contra Costa CWS tweeted that CAL FIRE is warning residents living on the upper portion of Morgan Territory Rd. to prepare to evacuate.
Officials say no evacuation has been ordered at this time, however, it is possible one may become necessary.
Fire Warning on Morgan Territory Road in Danville— Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) August 16, 2020
This is a message from Cal Fire. Due to a fire on Mt. Diablo, residents on the upper portion of Morgan Territory Road should prepare to evacuate. No evacuation has been ordered at this time. https://t.co/eyxYXfjkhP
Contra Costa Co. Fire is advising people there is a lot of smoke in the area and to not call 911 to report the smell of smoke.
CAL FIRE SCU tweeted that crews have been battling 8-10 different fires throughout the unit since 3 a.m. Sunday.
#2020SCULIGHTNING @calfireSCU Since 3am Firefighters have been battling 8-10 different fires throughout the Unit. May be more later this morning when the sun comes up. pic.twitter.com/rajvCyqS9K— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020
SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA
In the South Bay, CAL FIRE CZU tweeted crews responded to 11 fires since 1 a.m. (7 in Santa Cruz Co, 4 in San Mateo Co). Most presumed to have started from lightning strikes.
CAL FIRE CZU responded to 11 fires since 1:00am (7 in Santa Cruz Co, 4 in San Mateo Co). Most presumed to have started from lightning strikes. Forward progress has been stopped on most of these fires. We're working to get more resources, stretched thin due to heavy fire activity.— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 16, 2020
Crews in San Jose responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire that was sparked by lightning. Fire officials were able to quickly put out the fire and contain it to one unit.
2nd alarm fire on Oropeza ct. 6 unit apartment with fire in one unit from lightning strike. Crews arrived quickly to extinguish and contain fire. One resident displaced, no injuries to residents or firefighters. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/xQdr0lc9Pg— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 16, 2020
Crews are also battling the Marsh Fire on Arroyo Hondo Road and Oakridge Road in Santa Clara County. The 585-acre blaze is made out of 3 fires, officials say.
#MarshFire [update] in the area of Arroyo Hondo Rd and Oakridge Rd (Santa Clara County) is three fires and a total of 585 acres. pic.twitter.com/K31aqZCEpT— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2020
NORTH BAY
In Marin county, firefighters say lightning started a fast moving grass fire which came dangerously close to an apartment complex in Corte Madera.
Crews are working several small lightning fires. Smoke Is visible on Mount Tam below Throckmorton Station.
Marin County working numerous small lighting fires. Smoke Is visible on Mount Tam below Throckmorton Station. No current evacuations orders or warnings in Marin County. pic.twitter.com/1Z0nxilqNJ— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 16, 2020
Crews are also responding to a possible lightning caused fire by Devils Gulch Fire Road near Samuel P. Taylor State Park. No evacuation orders or warnings are in place.
Lightning-fire update: All known fires are staffed with crews working to contain. New incident -Marin County Fire responding to possible lightning caused fire of Devils Gulch Fire Road near Samuel P. Taylor State Park. No evacuation orders or warnings in place. pic.twitter.com/4AO7dHdXfB— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 16, 2020
The National Weather Service has extended the Bay Area's Red Flag Warning until Monday morning.
In a tweet, NWS said more thunderstorms are expected to develop and lightning strikes will likely lead to new fire starts.
Additionally, the Red Flag Warning has been extended until tomorrow morning with more thunderstorms expected to develop. Lightning strikes will likely lead to new fire starts.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/MF5uhBurAe— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
