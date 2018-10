Searchers have begun to find wreckage following the crash of a brand-new, passenger jetliner minutes after it took off in Indonesia.The debris includes large pieces of the Lion Air jet, along with smaller items belonging to the 188 passengers and crew.Lion Air flight 610 crashed a few minutes after lifting off from Jakarta. Flight tracking records show the Boeing 737 MAX 8 entered service in August.The flight had been scheduled to fly to an island off Sumatra.