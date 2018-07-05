U.S. & WORLD

Lions maul suspected rhinoceros poachers on South African game reserve, owner says

EMBED </>More Videos

The owner of the Sibuya Game Reserve in South Africa said human remains were found near a high-powered rifle with a silencer, an axe, wire cutters and other supplies commonly used by rhino poachers. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
KENTON-ON-SEA, South Africa --
Lions are believed to have fatally mauled a group of poachers on a South African game reserve, according to the reserve's owner.

Sibuya Game Reserve owner Nick Fox said in a statement that anti-poaching dogs alerted reserve staff that "something was amiss" in the early morning hours of July 2. Staff members heard a commotion coming from the area where lions are kept and, suspecting that the lions' activity had disturbed the dog, did not immediately investigate further.

"It is not unusual to hear them at night. However, it now appears likely that the dog had been alerted by something else out of the ordinary coming from the lions," Fox wrote.

The next morning, warden guides found at least three sets of human remains near a high-powered rifle, gloves, wire cutters and survival equipment, tools generally associated with rhinoceros poaching activity.



"Clearly, the poachers had walked into a pride of six lions and some, if not all, had been killed," Fox said.

Fox said the reserve is arranging to tranquilize the pride of lions so that police forensic teams can investigate the deaths. It's possible that more than three poachers were killed, he added.

More than 1,000 rhinoceros were killed illegally in South Africa last year, according to statistics released earlier this year by the South African government. The country is home to the majority of the world's rapidly declining rhinoceros population, and conservationists warn that the rate at which the animals are being hunted is unsustainable, according to National Geographic.

Rhinoceroses are valued for their horns, which are falsely thought to have medicinal and aphrodisiacal properties in some cultures and are also used to create works of art.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wild animalsu.s. & worldsouth africaafricaendangered speciesanimalsanimals in perilconservation
U.S. & WORLD
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News