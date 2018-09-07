A hazmat situation is being investigated in Pleasanton after a liquid nitrogen tank fell off of a truck.Officials have evacuated two buildings at a complex operated by Thermo Fisher Scientific.Hazardous materials experts have decided to let the leaking liquid nitrogen escape from the tank to reduce the risk of an explosion. They say it poses no risk to people nearby.It's happening along Sunol Boulevard, near Interstate 680. The situation began around 3:15 p.m. and crews expert to remain on scene for at least two more hours.