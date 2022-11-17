Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor wins reelection after opponent Anthony Becker concedes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Despite being outspent eight to one, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor will hold on to her seat.

Gillmor's opponent, City Council Member Anthony Becker, conceded Wednesday night.

She sent a statement to ABC7 News that thanks voters and includes veiled criticism about the 49ers.

"I thank Santa Clarans who gave me their vote and sent a message that our city is not for sale," she said in her statement.

The 49ers spent more than $2.5 million to knock her out of office.

Both sides have been at odds over security cost overruns, curfew violations, the team's request for a rent reduction, and money the city claims it is due from non-NFL profits.