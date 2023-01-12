Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after emergency responders dispatched to LA area home

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Lisa Marie Presley was transported to a hospital in unknown condition Thursday after emergency responders were dispatched to her Calabasas home.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital," Priscilla Presley said in a statement, which did not specify the reason for the hospitalization. "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

According to People magazine, EMTs responded to Lisa Marie Presley's home in Calabasas just two days after the singer attended the Golden Globe awards with her mother Priscilla. They were there to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," about her late father.

In 2020, Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, Presley marked the second anniversary of Keough's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

Presley, who has previously been married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough, has three other children - actress Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

In September, Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.

"My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day," she wrote. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Presley also said in the essay that she found comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedy, adding that her daughters help keep her going.

"I keep going for my girls," she wrote. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."

